Teenager commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenage boy committed suicide over a minor dispute, in the precincts of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that Noman Ahmad (15) son of Khalil Ahmad, resident of Shadab Pulli area got infuriated after his family elders scolded him over a minor dispute.

He ended his life by shooting himself in the head.

The police have sent the body to mortuary of the Allied Hospital.

Further investigation was underway,