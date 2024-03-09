Teenager Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A teenager committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Roshanwala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 17-year-old Haidar Ali of Chak No.243-RB got annoyed when his family reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.
He reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his house.
The police handed over the body to the family for burial after completing formalities, he added.
