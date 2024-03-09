Teenager commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A teenager committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Roshanwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 17-year-old Haidar Ali of Chak No.243-RB got annoyed when his family reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

He reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his house.

The police handed over the body to the family for burial after completing formalities, he added.