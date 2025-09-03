Teenager commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A teenager committed suicide, in the limits of Chowbara police station on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Muhammad Owais (14), a resident of Nowshera

Thal Kalan, ended his life by consuming poisonous pills. The motive behind his act

could not be ascertained.

Rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehpur

for necessary legal formalities.