Teenager Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A teenager committed suicide, in the limits of Chowbara police station on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, Muhammad Owais (14), a resident of Nowshera
Thal Kalan, ended his life by consuming poisonous pills. The motive behind his act
could not be ascertained.
Rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehpur
for necessary legal formalities.
