Teenager commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:A teenage boy committed suicide in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station here.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 17-year-old Ehsan,son of Bashir,resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad swallowed poisonous pills over unknown reasons.

He was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

Meanwhile,four persons including 28-year-old Nadeem of chak no 78-RB, 22-year-old Ali of Samanabad, 19-year-old Naveed of Ahmad Town and 24-year-old Rabila of Ali Housing colony also swallowed poisonous pills in separate incidents.

They all were shifted to hospitals where doctors were trying to save their lives.