Teenager Commits Suicide In Faisalabad `

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : A 18 year old teenager boy, resident of Sammundri road Rosan Wala bypass committed suicide in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police said Staurday Sajid Ali (18) was an drug-addicted person.

He demanded money to purchase drugs but his family refused. Over this issue, Sajid Ali became dejected and committed suicide by shooting in his belly.

Police handed over the body to the legal heirs after completing necessary formalities.

