Teenager commits suicide in Faisalabad

A teenaged girl committed suicide over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : A teenaged girl committed suicide over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Monday that 15-year-old girl Bakhtawar, daughter of Qasim, resident of Chak No.28-GB was scolded by her parents over domestic issue.

She swallowed poisonous pills.

She was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.