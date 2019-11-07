UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

Teenager commits suicide in Faisalabad

A teenaged student committed suicide in the area of Razabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) -:A teenaged student committed suicide in the area of Razabad police station.

Police spokesman said 16-year-old Waqas Ahmad,son of Noor Ahmad, resident of Bilal Town ended his life by hanging from a rope in his room.

He was suffering from depression as his parents had reprimanded him over some minor issue.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Suicide Family From Depression

Recent Stories

Rabi’s video leaks: Sudden disappearance of sing ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysian Foreign Minister Says Pompeo's Offer for ..

5 minutes ago

Irish sprinter Bennett leaves Bora

5 minutes ago

ICCI conference, exhibition to start from Nov13

5 minutes ago

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

7 minutes ago

KP Govt to provide gas, electricity to industry on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.