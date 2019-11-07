Teenager commits suicide in Faisalabad

A teenaged student committed suicide in the area of Razabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) -:A teenaged student committed suicide in the area of Razabad police station.

Police spokesman said 16-year-old Waqas Ahmad,son of Noor Ahmad, resident of Bilal Town ended his life by hanging from a rope in his room.

He was suffering from depression as his parents had reprimanded him over some minor issue.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.