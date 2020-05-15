UrduPoint.com
Teenager Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:03 PM

Teenager commits suicide in Faisalabad

A teenager hanged herself with the ceiling fan and ended her life in Saddar police area on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A teenager hanged herself with the ceiling fan and ended her life in Saddar police area on Friday.

Police said that Neha (15) quarreled with her family members over a domestic issue in Chak No 7 and hanged herself.

Police and Rescue-1122 reached the site and handed over the body to the family after completing legal requirements.

