Teenager commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A teenager hanged herself with the ceiling fan and ended her life in Saddar police area on Friday.

Police said that Neha (15) quarreled with her family members over a domestic issue in Chak No 7 and hanged herself.

Police and Rescue-1122 reached the site and handed over the body to the family after completing legal requirements.