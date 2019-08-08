Teenager commits suicide in Peshawar

A 17-year-old boy here Thursday committed suicide in front of his father over petty domestic dispute, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A 17-year-old boy here Thursday committed suicide in front of his father over petty domestic dispute, police said.

The initial report was lodged in Paharipura Police Station by Sher Elahi father of the deceased named Mohammad Naeem, resident of Ghani Colony, Sethi Town.

Sher Elahi informed that his son was annoyed over domestic issue and shot himself with a pistol. He was critically injured and rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after completing medico legal formalities.