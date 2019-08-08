UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Commits Suicide In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:42 PM

Teenager commits suicide in Peshawar

A 17-year-old boy here Thursday committed suicide in front of his father over petty domestic dispute, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A 17-year-old boy here Thursday committed suicide in front of his father over petty domestic dispute, police said.

The initial report was lodged in Paharipura Police Station by Sher Elahi father of the deceased named Mohammad Naeem, resident of Ghani Colony, Sethi Town.

Sher Elahi informed that his son was annoyed over domestic issue and shot himself with a pistol. He was critically injured and rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after completing medico legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Suicide Family

Recent Stories

Hashmi's book 'Naseem e Sehar' published

1 minute ago

Jehangir Khan lauds govt for opening Nishtar Hall ..

9 minutes ago

Myanmar floods force tens of thousands from homes

6 minutes ago

Gold price up by Rs 550 to Rs 86,800 per tola

6 minutes ago

Compete ban on exhibition of Indian films in Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Downgrading diplomatic ties with India hailed

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.