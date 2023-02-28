UrduPoint.com

Teenager Confused With Rival Group Tortured To Death

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A teenager was killed during a fight between two groups in the limits of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam police station.

According to the police, 18-year-old Allah Rakha was physically tortured after he was mistakenly considered to be a member of the opposite party.

He was shifted to the Nishtar hospital by rescuers where he succumbed to injuries.

The police has started further investigation. None of those accused in the case have been arrested so far.

