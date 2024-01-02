Teenager crushed to death

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A teen aged girl was crushed to death by bus while crossing the road near Nazaro Wale Hatti, Tehsil Alipur.

Rescue sources told on Tuesday that the bus No. APA-02 hit the pedestrian girl while she was crossing the road carelessly.

The deceased identified as Irum d/o M.Ijaz was rushed to the THQ Hospital Alipur where she succumbed to the internal head injuries as per her medical report.

Police have started investigation.