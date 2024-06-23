Open Menu

Teenager Crushed To Death, Another Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Teenager crushed to death, another injured

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A teenager was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and truck on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 15-year-old Ali Hamza along with his 18-year-old friend Naveed were going to market on a motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle near 79/10-R.

Resultantly, Ali Hamza died on the spot while Naveed sustained serious injuries. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the Civil Hospital.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking the truck into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene, police sources said.

APP/qbs/thh

