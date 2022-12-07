Teenager crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenage motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between tractor trolley and motorcycle near Muradabad on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 12-year old Muhammad Aqash s/o Muhammad Ishaq resident of Muradabad was returning home from school on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle.

Resultantly, he received serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident while the driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene.