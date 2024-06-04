Open Menu

Teenager Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Teenager crushed to death in road mishap

A teenager was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck after a collision between a motorcycle and truck near Muradabad at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A teenager was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck after a collision between a motorcycle and truck near Muradabad at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 14-year-old Danish s/o Amir resident of Murabad was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle.

Resultantly, he fell down on the road and crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Rescue officials shifted the body to a nearby hospital. Police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident after taking the truck into custody, however, the heirs of the deceased boy termed the incident a mishap and refused any legal action against the driver.

APP/shn/thh

1740 hrs

