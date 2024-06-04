Teenager Crushed To Death In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 10:03 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A teenager was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck after a collision between a motorcycle and truck near Muradabad at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 14-year-old Danish s/o Amir resident of Murabad was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle.
Resultantly, he fell down on the road and crushed under the wheels of the truck.
Rescue officials shifted the body to a nearby hospital. Police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident after taking the truck into custody, however, the heirs of the deceased boy termed the incident a mishap and refused any legal action against the driver.
