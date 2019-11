(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A teenage boy was killed when a pistol went off accidentally in the precincts of Sandal Bar police station

Police said on Saturday that Usman Nadeem (14) was cleaning a pistol at home when it went off.

He received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.