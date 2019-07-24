Teenager Dies As Pistol Goes Off Accidently
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:53 PM
A teenaged boy was killed when a pistol he was holding while taking a selfie, went off accidentally here Wednesday
According to police, Abdullah (14) had gone to his relatives at Bhutta Pur village where he along with his cousin was trying to take a Selfie with a loaded pistol in one hand.
However, the pistol went off accidently, due to which, a bullet hit the boy who died on the spot.
Police said that legal heirs of deceased Abdullah refused to adopt legal course of action.