UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Dies As Pistol Goes Off Accidently

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:53 PM

Teenager dies as pistol goes off accidently

A teenaged boy was killed when a pistol he was holding while taking a selfie, went off accidentally here Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A teenaged boy was killed when a pistol he was holding while taking a selfie, went off accidentally here Wednesday.

According to police, Abdullah (14) had gone to his relatives at Bhutta Pur village where he along with his cousin was trying to take a Selfie with a loaded pistol in one hand.

However, the pistol went off accidently, due to which, a bullet hit the boy who died on the spot.

Police said that legal heirs of deceased Abdullah refused to adopt legal course of action.

Related Topics

Police Died

Recent Stories

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

8 minutes ago

University of Karachi announces BSc Part-I results ..

4 seconds ago

Federal Minister IT visits VU Bahawalpur Campus

5 seconds ago

Libya's Eastern Government Wants Russia to Enhance ..

7 seconds ago

Injured Italian mountaineer in better condition, A ..

10 seconds ago

Rs 50 mln reward announced for helping arrest of t ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.