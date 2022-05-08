Teenager dies as tractor-trolley hits bike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A teenager was killed when a motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in the jurisdiction of Khushab police station, here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Fazal, 17, was riding on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolly hit him near Jorra village.

He died on-the-spot and the body was handed over to the family. The police have registered a case against the driver.