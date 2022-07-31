UrduPoint.com

Teenager Dies From Electrocution

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Teenager dies from electrocution

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :A 17-year-old boy died from an electric shock after he touched an electricity pole installed near Fatemiya College in Siddiqia Town.

According to the details, the boy named Abid son of Belgium Masih accidentally touched the power pole which was electrified.

The pole was charged as the wires of a meter installed on the same pole were touching with the pole directly. As a result, the boy died on the spot.

The residents of the area blamed PESCO officials for the incident, saying that the company did not take any action despite being informed several times about the electrified pole.

