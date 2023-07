SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A 17-year-old boy, Yousaf Iqbal, son of Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Wadhi village situated Sahiwal police station precincts, was bitten by a snake when he was cutting grass in his fields for cattle on Sunday. The snake so poisonous that the victim died on-the-spot.

Later on, he was buried in his native village Wadhi.