Teenager dies in motorcycle crash with pushcart

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A 15-year-old boy lost his life in a road accident when his speeding motorcycle collided with a pushcart in the Uch area of the district.

According to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), a distress call was received regarding a motorcyclist who had sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Rescue teams along with an ambulance rushed to the spot, but upon examination, they found the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

The body was shifted to Uch Rural Health Centre and later handed over to the family. The deceased was identified as Ali, son of Irshad, a resident of Alipur.