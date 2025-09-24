Teenager Dies In Motorcycle Crash With Pushcart
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A 15-year-old boy lost his life in a road accident when his speeding motorcycle collided with a pushcart in the Uch area of the district.
According to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), a distress call was received regarding a motorcyclist who had sustained critical injuries in the crash.
Rescue teams along with an ambulance rushed to the spot, but upon examination, they found the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.
The body was shifted to Uch Rural Health Centre and later handed over to the family. The deceased was identified as Ali, son of Irshad, a resident of Alipur.
Recent Stories
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh Arora lauds Christian community’s role in education7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court7 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies in motorcycle crash with pushcart7 minutes ago
-
18 children rescued from illegal custody of unregistered NGO in Chichawatni7 minutes ago
-
Artwork plays vital role in spreading peace: dean7 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist's sister7 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson takes notice of torture of minor domestic worker7 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits UAF7 minutes ago
-
PM exchanges views with Austrian Chancellor in German language, Kuwaiti Crown Prince in Arabic7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six suspects, recover drugs, weapons7 minutes ago
-
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan11 minutes ago
-
300 women farmers in Sukkur receive kitchen gardening kits17 minutes ago