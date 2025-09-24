Open Menu

Teenager Dies In Motorcycle Crash With Pushcart

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Teenager dies in motorcycle crash with pushcart

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A 15-year-old boy lost his life in a road accident when his speeding motorcycle collided with a pushcart in the Uch area of the district.

According to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), a distress call was received regarding a motorcyclist who had sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Rescue teams along with an ambulance rushed to the spot, but upon examination, they found the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

The body was shifted to Uch Rural Health Centre and later handed over to the family. The deceased was identified as Ali, son of Irshad, a resident of Alipur.

Recent Stories

Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infr ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

12 minutes ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

42 minutes ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

57 minutes ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

2 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

2 hours ago
 TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

2 hours ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan