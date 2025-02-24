Open Menu

Teenager Dies In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Teenager dies in road accident

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist here on Monday slipped due to over speeding on Gujranwala- Shikhupura road and died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that the body was identified as Muhammad Suffian , a 15 years old student.

Titlay Aali Police registered case and started a probe , they added.

APP/mud/378

