Teenager dies in road accident

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist here on Monday slipped due to over speeding on Gujranwala- Shikhupura road and died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that the body was identified as Muhammad Suffian , a 15 years old student.

Titlay Aali Police registered case and started a probe , they added.

