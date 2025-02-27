Open Menu

Teenager Dies In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Teenager dies in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A teenage boy here on Thursday was killed in a road mishap in Karor Lal Eason, district Layyah.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that an unidentified 15 years old boy killed as a tractor-trolley ran over him due to over-speeding near Mor, 82 on Bhakkar road.

The rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities, they said, adding the driver managed to flee from the scene successfully.

The identity of the boy could not be ascertained till filing of the news.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.

APP/sbn/378

