Teenager dies in roof collapse

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A 15-year old labourer died when the roof of an under-construction cattle pen caved in at Basti Mohana near Qasba Shah Jamal on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Imran s/o Muhammad Hameed was busy in work on the construction of a cattle pen when the roof of the cattle pen collapsed.

Resultantly, he was trapped under the debris when local people reached the spot and recovered his body from the debris.

Rescue officials shifted the body to a nearby hospital from where it was handed over to the heirs, rescue 1122 sources added.