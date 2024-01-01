Teenager dies in Truck-Loader collision

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A teenager driver of Qingqi loader was killed after his three-wheeler collided with a Truck here on Dera-Bhakkar road in the limits of Gomal University Police station.

According to police, 61-year-old Asmat Ullah, a resident of Malana area reported Gomal University police station that his 16-year-old son named Mudassir was coming from Dajal area on a Qingqi loader when a speedy Truck hit the loader near Gaffarey Wali T area on Dera-Bhakkar road.

As a result, Mudassir died on the spot.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/akt