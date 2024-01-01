Open Menu

Teenager Dies In Truck-Loader Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Teenager dies in Truck-Loader collision

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A teenager driver of Qingqi loader was killed after his three-wheeler collided with a Truck here on Dera-Bhakkar road in the limits of Gomal University Police station.

According to police, 61-year-old Asmat Ullah, a resident of Malana area reported Gomal University police station that his 16-year-old son named Mudassir was coming from Dajal area on a Qingqi loader when a speedy Truck hit the loader near Gaffarey Wali T area on Dera-Bhakkar road.

As a result, Mudassir died on the spot.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Road Died Gomal From

Recent Stories

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

1 hour ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

2 hours ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

3 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

4 hours ago
ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan