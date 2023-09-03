Open Menu

Teenager Dies, Two Women Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Teenager dies, two women injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed and two women got injured after their motorcycle was hit by a Datson here on Fateh Morr, Dera-Paroa road in the limits of Gomal University police station on Sunday.

According to details, 17-year-old Ishaq Baloch son of Ismail resident of Lunda-Para was coming to Dera Ismail Khan on a motorcycle along with his 19-year-old sister Aiman Babi and 18-year-old Tahira Bibi daughter of Muhammad Amin when their two-wheeler was hit by a Datson Dala.

As a result, Ishaq Baloch died on the spot and the two women got injured. The body and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera.

In another incident, three children got injured when a rotten wall fell on them in the home of Muhammad Rafiq son of Juma Khan Khanokhel Shumali village in Kirri Khaisour.

All the injured children were shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera.

