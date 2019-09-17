Teenager dies while playing with gun

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::A teenager was killed in an incident of firing in Khushab police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that a class three student Aqib, son of Muhammad Ameer, of village Nulli returned home in break time along with his classmate Waqar.

He found his father's loaded 12-bore gun and started playing with it. Accidently, it went off killing the child Aqib on-the-spot.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Police are looking into the matter.

APP|mab/rsd