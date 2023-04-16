UrduPoint.com

Teenager Drowns

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :A teenager drowned in a pit filled with water located near Hundal Road, Charind village.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 13-year-old Zahid and his friends had gone for bathing in a water-filled pit, created due to extraction of sand near in Charind village. He was a resident of Swat, according to Rescue officials.

Divers fished out the body and handed it over to the heirs.

