Teenager drowns

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :A teenager drowned in a pit filled with water located near Hundal Road, Charind village.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 13-year-old Zahid and his friends had gone for bathing in a water-filled pit, created due to extraction of sand near in Charind village. He was a resident of Swat, according to Rescue officials.

Divers fished out the body and handed it over to the heirs.