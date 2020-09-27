UrduPoint.com
Teenager Drowns In Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

Teenager drowns in canal

A teenaged girl drowned in canal while washing clothes near Pasrur tehsil on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ):A teenaged girl drowned in canal while washing clothes near Pasrur tehsil on Saturday.

According to police, three sisters- Esha (14), Sabahat (16) and Khalida (12) along with their mother were washing clothes at the bank of a canal when they slipped into the canal.

Esha drowned while her two sisters were rescued by local people. The girls were shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

However, the people have fished out the body.

More Stories From Pakistan

