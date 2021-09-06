Teenager drowns in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A teenager drowned in Marala-Ravi Link Canal near Mundaky while bathing there here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, 14-year-old Mehboob, a resident of Gal-Chak Masharki, was bathing in canal when he suddenly drowned in deep water. .

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body after a struggle of two hours and handed it over to the family.