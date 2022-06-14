Teenager drowns in canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A teenager drowned into water of link canal while taking bath, rescuer said and fished out the body after 24 hours.

According to details, Muhammad Shahid, 24, r/o suburban village 449/EB was taking bath along with friends, lost balance after confronting rapid wave emerged suddenly into the water channel.

His fellows started searching him when they couldn't find him around, they called up rescuers who arrived and dived into the canal. They succeeded to find out body after strict effort lasted in span of a day. The corpse was handed over to family of the deceased person.