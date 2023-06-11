UrduPoint.com

Teenager Drowns In Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Teenager drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A teenager drowned in Gugera Branch Canal, in the jurisdiction of Satiana police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 18-year-old Abdul Malik was taking bath in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.

432-GB when he drowned in deep water.

On information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the bodyafter hectic efforts of many hours.

The police have started investigation after taking the body into custody.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Bath Sunday

Recent Stories

Sheikha Bodour confers degrees on 670 students at ..

Sheikha Bodour confers degrees on 670 students at AUS Spring 2023 Commencement

13 minutes ago
 Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Min ..

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Mining &amp; Energy to establish ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy so ..

SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy solutions

2 hours ago
 The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.