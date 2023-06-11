Teenager drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A teenager drowned in Gugera Branch Canal, in the jurisdiction of Satiana police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 18-year-old Abdul Malik was taking bath in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.

432-GB when he drowned in deep water.

On information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the bodyafter hectic efforts of many hours.

The police have started investigation after taking the body into custody.