SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A teenager drowned in Upper Chenab Canal near Jamke Cheema, Daska tehsil, while bathing there on Friday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the ill-fated 14-year-old boy was identified as Talha. Rescue 1122 divers have launched a search operation to find the body.