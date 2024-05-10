Open Menu

Teenager Drowns In Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Teenager drowns in canal

A teenager drowned while bathing in Upper Chenab canal, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A teenager drowned while bathing in Upper Chenab canal, here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, 16-year-old Moavia drowned near Head Bambawala, Govindke village while beating the heat. Divers of Rescue-1122 were looking for his body.

