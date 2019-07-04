UrduPoint.com
Teenager Drowns In Canal In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:54 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : A teenager on Thursday drowned while bathing in Mianwali Bangla Canal in the jurisdiction of Sadr Pasrur police station.

According to Rescue-1122, Mujahid (18), a resident of Mianwali Bangla, went to deep water while bathing in canal and drowned.

Rescue-1122 has launched an operation to fish out the body.

