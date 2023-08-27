Teenager drowns in pond

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A teenage boy drowned in a pond in Awan Shareef locality in Sanjwal area in the limits of Attock Police station on Sunday.

According to police and rescue 1122 sources, 16 years old Abdul Rafay went with his friends for bathing in local pond where he slipped in to deep waters and drowned.

Later his body was retrieved by local divers and shifted to district headquarters hospital Attock. Police registered a case and launched further investigation.