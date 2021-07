SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A 17-year-old boy drowned in River Jhelum, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Saturday.

Police said Aliyan Gonda of Tiba Qaimdin village was taking bath in the river when he drowned in deep waters.

Rescue-1122 fished out the body and the police handed over it to the heirs after legal formalities.

Police were investigating.