MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A 17-year-old boy drowned in Sindh river while fishing in area of tehsil Jitoi, rescuers said.

Rescue 1122 sent its team to retrieve the body out of the water. It started search operation, however couldn't succeed as yet to fish him out from the river.

Reason of the drowning couldn't be ascertained.