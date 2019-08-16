UrduPoint.com
Teenager Drowns In Tarbaila Dam

Fri 16th August 2019

A teenage boy of Mardan who was visiting picnic spot at Tarbaila Dam fell into water and was swept away by gushing waves of River Indus.

According to details, 16-year-old Mohammad Sudais Khan resident of Bagheecha Dhaire Mardan visited Tarbaila Dam for picnic when he went into the water for swimming, after passing few minutes he could not appear then his other friends started search and shouting his name.

Other nearby people and expert divers jumped into water to find out missing boy and they recovered dead body of Sudais.

Tarbaila police also reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital where after completion of legal formalities, handed over the body to Sudais family.

Later, he was buried in ancestral graveyard after offering his funeral prayer.

