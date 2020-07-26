Teenager drowns into canal

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was drowned into canal while bathing with friends here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 15-years old Inzaal resident of Kot Addu went to Minhan canal along with his friends for bathing. All of a sudden, he slipped towards the deep water and drowned.

Local people recovered the body from the canal and handed over to the heirs.