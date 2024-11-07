Teenager drowns into Indus River

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Indus River here in Kafir-Kot area, said a Rescue 1122 spokesman on Thursday.

According to details, two boats collided with each other in the Indus river near Kafir-Kot area.

As a result, a 15-year-old boy named Naseeb Ullah son of Hameed Ullah fell into the river.

After receiving information about the incident, the water rescue teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and started a search operation to find the missing boy. However, the rescue teams could not find the missing boy yet.

APP/akt