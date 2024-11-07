Open Menu

Teenager Drowns Into Indus River

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Teenager drowns into Indus River

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Indus River here in Kafir-Kot area, said a Rescue 1122 spokesman on Thursday.

According to details, two boats collided with each other in the Indus river near Kafir-Kot area.

As a result, a 15-year-old boy named Naseeb Ullah son of Hameed Ullah fell into the river.

After receiving information about the incident, the water rescue teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and started a search operation to find the missing boy. However, the rescue teams could not find the missing boy yet.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Water SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquit ..

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

12 minutes ago
 Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

18 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

18 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

18 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

18 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan