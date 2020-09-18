UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Drowns Into Nullah In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:41 PM

Teenager drowns into nullah in Rawalpindi

A teenage boy drowned into a Nullah while bathing with friends here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A teenage boy drowned into a Nullah while bathing with friends here on Friday.

According to details, a 15 year old boy namely Hammad resident of Bagga Sheikhan along with other children went for swimming in nullah Kaansi in the area of Kallar Saydian while swimming he went into deep water and drowned.

Local people recovered the body and shifted to THQ, hospital where after completion of legal formalities the body was handed over to the heirs.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan assures Pakistan to address TAPI gas ..

2 minutes ago

Culture dept and PTV jointly organize Pashtun Cult ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims four more lives, infects 237 other ..

2 minutes ago

CDA demolishes 120 illegal structures along I.J.P ..

2 minutes ago

ANP offers cooperation to authorities for conserva ..

4 minutes ago

ETEA capacity to be enhanced to end involvement of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.