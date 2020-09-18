Teenager drowns into nullah in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A teenage boy drowned into a Nullah while bathing with friends here on Friday.

According to details, a 15 year old boy namely Hammad resident of Bagga Sheikhan along with other children went for swimming in nullah Kaansi in the area of Kallar Saydian while swimming he went into deep water and drowned.

Local people recovered the body and shifted to THQ, hospital where after completion of legal formalities the body was handed over to the heirs.