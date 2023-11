FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A teenager died of electrocution in Millat Town area here on Monday.

According to police, Mohsin (14), resident of Ziaul Haq Shaheed colony,

Millat road was observing pigeons flight at the rooftop of his house when

an iron rod he was holding touched the live electric wires passing over

his home.

He suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.