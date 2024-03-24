Teenager Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A teenager died of electrocution while flying kite in Jhal Chakkian area on Sunday.
Police said that Umair (11) of Khan Mohallah was flying kite at the roof top of his
house in the early morning when accidently his hand touched an electric wire
passing over his house. He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.
The body has been handed over to the heirs after completing legal formality.
