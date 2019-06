(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::A teenaged boy was electrocuted, in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police said on Sunday that 14-year-old Ghulam Rasool was busy in some works at rooftop of his house in D-Ground area when he accidentally touched the live electricity wires.

He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.