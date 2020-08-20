UrduPoint.com
Teenager Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:55 PM

A teenager died of electrocution, in the area of Civil Line police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A teenager died of electrocution, in the area of Civil Line police station.

Rescue 1122 said on Thursday that 15-year-old Asad s/o Asghar, resident of Hajveri Town was passing through a street near Khadija Memorial Hospital Chibban Road when he accidentally touched an electric pole and received severe electric shock.

He died on the spot.

His body was handed over to the legal heirs after completing necessaryformalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

