Teenager Electrocuted To Death

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A 19-year-old boy electrocuted to death in the precincts of Rajanpur police station here on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, 19-year-old, Malik Adnan, resident of Jampur area, was repairing electricity of his house.

Accidentally, he touched a live wire and received severe electric shock.

Rescue teams reached at the site and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

