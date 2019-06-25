Teenager Electrocuted To Death
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A 19-year-old boy electrocuted to death in the precincts of Rajanpur police station here on Tuesday.
According to rescue sources, 19-year-old, Malik Adnan, resident of Jampur area, was repairing electricity of his house.
Accidentally, he touched a live wire and received severe electric shock.
Rescue teams reached at the site and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.
Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.
