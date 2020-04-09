UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Electrocuted, Two Injured In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:34 PM

Teenager electrocuted, two injured in Multan

A teenager boy was electrocuted while another two sustained injuries in a mishap here at Adda Mahaywala Old Shujabad road on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted while another two sustained injuries in a mishap here at Adda Mahaywala Old Shujabad road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three youngsters including Shahbaz s/o Altaf (19), Abbas s/o Nawaz (11) and Shahbaz s/o Nawaz (19) were playing cricket on the roof of their house.

All of a sudden, Shahbaz s/o touched with the main electric supply wires passing through the roof and sustained electric shocks. In the meantime, two others tried to protect him by pulling him away from the wires and also sustained burn injuries due to electric shocks.

Resultantly, Shahbaz s/o Altaf died at the spot and other two sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.

Related Topics

Cricket Injured Road Died Shujabad Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Another sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Fa ..

4 minutes ago

KPK govt enhances testing capacity to combat Covid ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches Quetta on day-lo ..

5 minutes ago

European stock markets rally in early trade

5 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar proposes Pak-India series to raise f ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.