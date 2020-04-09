Teenager electrocuted, two injured in Multan

A teenager boy was electrocuted while another two sustained injuries in a mishap here at Adda Mahaywala Old Shujabad road on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted while another two sustained injuries in a mishap here at Adda Mahaywala Old Shujabad road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three youngsters including Shahbaz s/o Altaf (19), Abbas s/o Nawaz (11) and Shahbaz s/o Nawaz (19) were playing cricket on the roof of their house.

All of a sudden, Shahbaz s/o touched with the main electric supply wires passing through the roof and sustained electric shocks. In the meantime, two others tried to protect him by pulling him away from the wires and also sustained burn injuries due to electric shocks.

Resultantly, Shahbaz s/o Altaf died at the spot and other two sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.