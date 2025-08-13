Open Menu

Teenager Electrocuted While Ironing Clothes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Teenager electrocuted while ironing clothes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A 17-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock while ironing clothes at Setal Mari Bridge on Budhla Road, rescuers said.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Tauseef, son of Muhammad Tariq, and a resident of Setal Mari Bridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 10 minutes, but his breathing could not be restored.

Family members refused to initiate legal proceedings or have the body shifted to hospital, added the official.

