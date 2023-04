SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A youth was feared drowned in a local canal near Kapoorwali, while beating the heat.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue-1122, 16-year-old Ali Usman, a student of Superior College, went missing while bathing in Upper Chenab canal near SOS Village, Sialkot. The rescuers reached the spot and were searching for the body.