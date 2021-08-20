Teenager found dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a shutter-less shop near Alipur Bangla in the limits of Saddar police Jarranwala on Friday.

Police said the victim had been identified as Abdul Rehman, son of Abdul Razaq, a resident of Chak No 100 Jujwala.

Police reached the crime scene and collected forensic evidences. The body was removed to a mortuary at THQ hospital Jarranwala.

According to the family sources, Abdul Rehman had gone to attend a mehfil Thursday night but did not return. At morning, they were informed about the body of the youth.